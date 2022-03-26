Katrina Kaif steps out with hubby Vicky Kaushal in a floral mini dress perfect for summers; YAY or NAY?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been married for over 3 months now but are still making headlines with every appearance they are making. Apart from their romantic chemistry and sheer hotness, the couple has been giving us major fashion goals. After grabbing attention at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash, the power couple stepped out on Friday night for a double date at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s residence.

The Kaushals showed us how to do summer fashion right while also keeping it super chic and magnetic with their outfits. Florals and summer go hand-in-hand and florals are also Katrina’s go-to pattern. The diva donned a stunning mini off-shoulder floral dress. The outfit featured an orange base and was adorned in tiny flower print in the shade of purple, green and yellow, making the attire look extremely colourful. The dress entailed puffy quarter sleeves that opened up as a bell at the hem.

The diva sealed her look with brown and beige tie-up block heels that added more height to her already tall frame. She opted for a natural makeup look per usual with filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, highlighter and a glossy lip shade. She left her smooth, straight hair open with a middle parting.

While the Missus kept it playful with colours and prints, Mr. Kaushal kept it classic with a white cotton shirt and dark washed denim jeans. However, he teamed his attire with a pair of edgy sneakers. The couple walked hand-in-hand and had us weak on our knees with their chemistry and romantic vibe.

What do you think of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Friday night look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

