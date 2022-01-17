Katrina Kaif struts the airport in Rs. 75K pink Gucci Bananya hoodie sweatshirt, latex leggings: Yay or Nay?

Post her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif has been trying to spend as much time as possible with her husband. The newlyweds only went for a short honeymoon and had to return quickly to commence work. Katrina Kaif went to visit Vicky who is currently shooting in Indore. The actress was back to the bay earlier this morning after her short visit.

At the airport, Kat kept it simple. The Sooryavanshi actress opted for a cosy ensemble in a pink Gucci hoodie that she styled with her go-to pair of latex leggings. A pair of black sneakers, a face mask and shield completed the diva's airport attire.

Known for her love for pinks and soft shades, we weren't entirely surprised that Katrina sported a pink number at the airport. Her Gucci Bananya hooded sweatshirt featured bananas and cat prints on it and is priced at 890 Euros, which roughly converts to around Rs. 75,524, from the brand's Ouverture collection.

The Italian-made cotton sweatshirt was a snug and effortlessly stylish pick for Kat's airport look. Her hair was pulled back into a simple ponytail to keep away from her face for her travels.

We loved Katrina Kaif's simple pink oversized hoodie that was just the right amount of girly for her. What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

