Katrina Kaif STUNS in a floral Gauri and Nainika dress: Yay or Nay?

For the commemorate the completion of the first year of her skincare brand, Katrina was all dressed up and looked elegant in a floral creation by the designer duo. Read on to know more.

From the time she started her career in the film industry, to now, has become a household name. The actress has done a diverse set of roles in films. Not just acting, Katrina has mastered the art of dancing as well and is today known as one of the best dancers in the country. She has also taken the beauty world by storm by founding her own makeup line, Kay Beauty.

To celebrate the one year anniversary since its launch, Katrina shared a few pictures of her celebrating the event.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Katrina sported a creamy hued dress with a fitted bodice and a peplum style skirt from waist down. The Gauri and Nainika dress bore a deep v neckline that gave a touch of sexiness to the otherwise classic, girly number. Her outfit bore floral prints in a simple pink shade with green foliage. Mutton sleeves gave her look a dramatic flair and a simple belt in the same pattern cinched her waist.

Katrina kept her glam simple and soft. Kohl-lined eyes, loads of mascara, blush pink cheeks and glossy lips were all about her elegant look. Her hair was further styled into glamorous loose waves to complete her look.

We thought Katrina looked absolutely radiant in the Gauri and Nainika floral dress with a touch of pink that complimented her skin tone, making it a Yay for us!

What about you? Comment below with your thoughts.

Credits :ami Patel Instagram

