Katrina Kaif takes us back to summer beach days in a mesh swimsuit by Melissa Odabash: Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif stuns as she posts a throwback photo in a mesh monokini by Melissa Odabash. Check it out

has always been big on beachy days and bikinis and there's no denying that! The actress who is often showing off her bikini collection by the sandy beaches has quite the taste when it comes to summer attire. If you don't believe us, all you need to do is take a look at her Instagram feed and you'll be amazed at how much of a 'Beach Bum' she is!

Just a few days ago, she even made us miss the beach as she took to Instagram to share a throwback photo. The actress who clearly has a great bikini collection gave us a peek at yet another wonder and this time around it is by Melissa Odabash. The mesh number in white was a risky choice as the silhouette of the swimsuit covered Kat in all the right places. Adding to it, the white wonder perfectly hug her body and showed off her gorgeous curves.

Kaif posed her way by the shore as she the wind flirted with her long brunette mane. With no makeup and a summer tan to assist, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress glowed like a true diva that she is!

We have always loved how Kat keeps things fun at the beach and this one proves our point right!

What are your thoughts about it? Do you like Kat's beachy looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

