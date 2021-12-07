Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria: 4 Divas who inspired us to wear pink floral lehengas this wedding season

As a bridesmaid your first duty is to look your best while also ensuring that you do not overshadow the bride. Lightweight, floral lehengas are the best option for daytime wedding festivities. Blush pink is definitely the colour of the year and opting for a pink, floral lehenga is a safe choice that will also set you apart.

Here are 4 divas who inspired us to wear pink floral lehengas this wedding season.

Athiya Shetty

For a traditional ceremony, Athiya dolled up in a pink floral lehenga from Shehla Khan's eponymous label. It featured a baby pink base half sleeves choli that sported bright pink and green floral prints and sequins embroidery all over. She teamed it with an organza lehenga and layered it with an organza dupatta, both of which came with baby pink base and the same floral prints and sequins embroidery. Athiya accessorised her look with a pair of statement traditional earrings.

Tara Sutaria

Tara donned a flirty floral hand peonies lehenga set from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi, a popular designer based in Jaipur. The outfit featured hand-painted bright pink peonies on the lehenga which also bore hand-embroidered gota work. She styled it with a matching blouse and a dupatta that was tied up at her wrists. Tara skipped on the jewellery and let her outfit do all the talking.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina definitely cannot get enough of florals and she most certainly knows how to rock the floral look. This breezy floral Sabyasachi lehega was no less than a dream come true. Adorned with pink and peach flowers, this unembellished lehenga had a graceful flare to it. The lehenga was the perfect example of less-is-more and also made a great wear for summer. It featured a sleeveless blouse, a voluminous skirt and a matching dupatta. The actress coordinated the simple lehenga with chunky emerald and ruby chandbali earrings that added a contrast to the otherwise pastel palette of the ensemble.

Alia Bhatt

Alia donned the pink floral lehenga look twice. For her first look, the actress chose a floral piece by designer Anushree Reddy. She played bridesmaid for her best friend's wedding festivity in the outfit. The attire featured a ruffle crop top decked in pretty floral motifs in shades of red and pink and paired it with a matching skirt. Despite the low neckline, Bhatt went sans dupatta and accessorised her look with statement earrings, a massive ring and a simple potli.

Alia Bhatt looked ethereal like always in yet another pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra that she wore for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding sangeet function. The ensemble featured a pink sequinned blouse paired with a baby pink lehenga skirt embellished in sequined floral embroidery. The cropped blouse helped her flaunt her toned midriff. She completed the look with a baby pink dupatta that matched her skirt. Alia accessorised the graceful outfit with simply a pair of gold jhumka earrings.

Which pink floral lehenga would you opt for this wedding season? Let us know in the comments below.

