Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria: 6 Celeb approved desi styles to look RESPLENDENT for Durga puja

The auspicious festival of Durga Puja pays homage to the goddess Maa Durga, celebrating the victory of good over evil as goddess Durga killed demon king Mahishasur. Today, on Dussehra, it is believed that the goddess visits her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees. It thus becomes necessary for us to look our best in classic ethnic attires and indulge in all festivities. Celebrate the day with full gusta and get ready in desi style to enjoy in its full spirit. Take inspiration from these Bollywood celebs to get Durga puja ready in traditional yet trendy style.

Katrina Kaif

A couple of years ago, the Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif visited a Durga Puja pandal in a bright pink silk saree.Though it has been a few years, her style is still a jaw dropping number. The diva draped herself in a ravishing hot pink saree from House of Masaba that bore a golden floral pattern and teamed it with a contrasting plain white three-fourth sleeve blouse. She left her silky hair open like usual and wore gold jhumkas and bangles to amp up her festive ready look. And that’s how you rock a simple silk saree for the day!

Kajol

For the Ashtami celebration yesterday, Kajol picked a royal blue Benarasi saree by Anita Dongre and looked stunning in it. Her gorgeous saree featured a thick gold border with Gota-Patti work and floral motifs embroidered all over. Kajol teamed it with a matching potli bag and rounded off her look with minimal makeup and tied her hair in a low ponytail.

Kiara Advani

If you are planning to slay the day in glam style without giving up on the comfort factor, Kiara Advani’s grand and elegant sharara set should be on your radar. Her yellow floral embroidered kurta featured silver gota patti work, backless design and an incredible flattering halter neck. The set came with a matching yellow dupatta and off-white sharara pants that featured minimal embroidery in pinks and yellows. Kiara looked drop-dead gorgeous in it.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s fuss free look in a monotone ethnic suit is a winning choice to look festive ready in an elegant way. The star donned a Sabyasachi chrome yellow number consisting of a full sleeve kurta, silk churidar pants and a matching lightweight dupatta. She accessorised up with emerald statement-making drop earrings, metallic Sabyasachi x Christian Louboutin heels and a black potli bag. Deepika opted for subtle glam makeup and sealed the look with a sleek bun.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s easy-breezy salwar suit from Sabyasachi is something you should get your hands on for a relaxed yet fun look that’s not overboard. The off white set consisted of a multi-coloured floral print long kurta and wide-leg palazzo pants teamed with a plain dupatta. Alia wore silver jhumkas and golden kolhapuris and rounded off the look with open hair and a dewy face.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looked resplendent in a bright pink mirror work lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Dosed in reflected irregular cut mirrors and intricate embroidery her lehenga was a vision to behold. Tara let her desi outfit take the center stage opting for minimal makeup and centre parted sleek hairdo.Tara accessorised her look with contrast blue stone earrings. She looked pretty and carried the outfit gracefully!

Which diva’s glam desi look will you take inspiration from to celebrate Durga puja? Tell us in the comments below.

