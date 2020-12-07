Katrina Kaif, Tara Sutaria to Anushka Sharma: Celeb inspired sequin outfits to SPARKLE in this party season 

Now that we're coming to the end of the year, everybody's busy looking for outfits to wear to parties, at home or while heading out. Well, we have you covered!

We're all counting days till the year ends! Almost all of us have spent most the year holed up at home, in our pyjamas that we're just waiting to step into literally anything else. Well, now that party season has commenced with Christmas and NYE just a few weeks away, there's no reason to hold back the excitement and look one's best!

Need some inspiration to make up for all those days of glamour you've missed out on? We have you covered!



Elevate the dazzle by stepping into a similar dress as Katrina Kaif's for this season. Her outfit was all about the glitter and glamour as she oozed sexiness with her wet hairdo.

Tara Sutaria

Want something more dramatic? Take cue from Tara Sutaria's rose gold mini dress with a dramatic train attached to it. We love how she styled her strapless outfit with her hair styled into glossy beachy waves and see-through heels.



Want something more demure but glittery? Anushka Sharma's floor-length white sequin number is just the perfect pick! It is all things glamorous, dramatic with a touch of sexiness with the plunging neckline.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Want to look like every bit of a diva this year? Kareena Kapoor Khan is your muse! Pick out a mirror-detailing bodycon dress with a high neck that will highlight and flaunt your curves. Pair it with simple stilettos and poker-straight hair for a glam look.



Aren't too much of a dress person? Alia Bhatt's party outfit is just your type! Like her, pick out a cropped sequin top and pair it with matching pants to get into the party mood while still staying comfortable. Metallic pumps and glossy locks should complete your look.

Which diva's look are you taking inspiration from this party season? Comment below and let us know.

