Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria: Celebrities who love the bralette and how they wear them

The trend has been a raging one for a while with the who's who of the industry sporting it. Check out all the celebrities who have sported bralettes and how they did it!

A piece that manages to oomph up any outfit instantly and leaves a lasting impression, is the bralette. Taken from the runways, it has become a common street style piece and is extremely versatile. Not just us, celebrities too seem to be obsessed with the bralette and style them in different ways, giving us abundant inspiration and raising the temperature with their look!

They seem to love pairing lacy risque versions with their pantsuits, skirts and even as formal pieces! Check out all the ways your favourite Bollywood divas have been sporting the bralette.



Making for a sizzling look, Katrina sported a black lacy bralette under her bedazzled sequin pantsuit. It added an edge to her glamorous look and ensured she looked red-carpet ready.

Ananya Panday

Quick to follow, Panday also opted for a simple black bralette that completed her head-to-toe black look. She kept her look casual with the bikini-style bralette under her black studded pantsuit.



Making a strong case for power dressing in a look that can be taken from desk to dinner, Sonakshi opted for a white lacy bralette beneath her crisp white pantsuit. We love how she opted for flared pants and white sneakers rather than stilettos!



Always up to take risks, Malaika raised the temperature with a bustier bralette and paired it with black formal pants. She topped this off with a sunshine yellow coat that acted as a cover-up to her figure-hugging outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar

Also getting on the bandwagon is Bhumi Pednekar who opted for a minuscule shimmery black bralette beneath her shiny pantsuit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo loves to experiment with trends but is also not one to follow the crowd. Kareena Kapoor set herself apart by sporting a black bralette with a skirt rather than pants, unlike the rest of her peers. To make for a demure look, she added an organza layer in the form of a long shirt over.



Making a statement with her look, Deepika gave a whole new twist with her lacy bralette. She sported the white lacy number beneath her polka-dotted sheer top and white pants. We love this edgy look she sported at the Cannes Film Festival, giving us inspiration on how to look glamorous with minimum effort.

Tara Sutaria

Giving us yet another idea on how to sport the bralette, Tara Sutaria too delved into the trend by opting for a bralette-style blouse with her glamorous sequin saree.

Who do you think sported the bralette the best? How are you going to wear it? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: From Shraddha Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 3 ways to style this pleated skirt!

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×