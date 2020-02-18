Katrina Kaif, Tara Sutaria to Deepika Padukone: Rani pink is the colour every Bollywood diva is OBSESSED with

Sure pastels always look pretty. But rani pink is the striking bold colour most women cannot get enough of.

Pink is one colour that looks good on every person. Its multiple shade palette is flattering to literally every skin tone, making it one of the most sought-after colours. While fashion is evolving and the colour is no more seen as just a feminine one, a brighter shade of it is a favourite among women and the leading ladies of Bollywood!

It is also a colour that seems to go with literally any base - black, white gold or even silver and still look chic and charming as possible.

Check out all the ways in which the leading ladies and trendsetters of the industry are styling the current favourite shade of pink - rani pink.



Somehow, everything mangers to look good on Miss. Kaif. This outfit by Anita Dongre that she picked to wear to the airport, to stay comfortable in, is enough proof. She carried off the breezy look with hand embroidery on it with ease and we think the outfit is perfect for a small ceremony at home as well, if not the airport!



Her love for pinks is well known. Deepika has sported literally every shade of pink there is and aced every one of them. From sarees to salwar suits to gowns, Padukone has worn every outfit in the colour. One that we loved the most, is her rani pink Raw Mango silk saree that she sported to Kapil Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai. She radiated luxe and grandeur in the ensemble with flowers in her hair and a toothy grin!

Jonas

While she is taking over the world, Priyanka Chopra is also dressing the part. While most prefer to sport the rani pink shade in the form of ethnic outfits, Priyanka took it to the next level by pairing it head-to-toe in the form of a skirt and sweater, while out and about in New York city while promoting her film The Sky Is Pink!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Good Newwz actress can own not just the runway but every single other look she puts on. Case in point, this head-to-toe pink look in the form of a silk button-down shirt and matching baggy pants with stiletto pumps. We love how well the shad suits Kareena Kapoor's bright complexion, bringing out the blush in her cheeks and soft glow!

Tara Sutaria

The newbie on the block know's what's up when it comes to fashion. Getting on the bandwagon, Tara Sutaria picked out a rani pink lehenga to attend wedding festivities. The fact that it bore heavy mirror work, made it extremely grand and a noteworthy piece that Tara looked phenomenal in.



The Bachchan bahu is one who has been around for a while and has learnt how to rock literally every colour on the rainbow. She picked out a bright rani pink desi suit for her daughter Araadhya's school function and ensured all eyes were on her. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in the simple number which featured silver work all over, ensuring it looked grand as ever.

Sara Ali Khan

As she walked the runway for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Sara wore a rani pink show stopping lehenga by the designer duo. Her blouse featured lots of silver embroidery and embellishments while the rani pink lehenga featured a gold brocade pattern with heavy embroidery. She completed this with a matching dupatta over her head and looked regal as ever.

Who do you think wore the bright, vibrant shade the best? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Getty Images

