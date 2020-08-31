Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan: When celebs left the temperature soaring in trendy bikinis

Bikinis have been a celebs’ favourite vacation attire and we have enough proof!

The pandemic made us miss the entire season and while we're all making the most of our time home, we do miss the summer we lost. As much as we hate the scorching heat it brings, we do miss the breezy wardrobe, tan and most importantly bikinis that are now sitting in the corner of our closets. So, we took this time off and looked back at some of our favourite bikini photos that did make us miss summer more than we can imagine!

No one is a bigger advocate of bikinis than Katrina Kaif. The actress who is often giving us major summer wardrobe goals is always on top of her swimwear game! This red wonder with scalloped hem is one of our favourites.

Another swimwear that is on our favourites list is this monokini with waist and back cutouts that created a statement! Paired with beachy waves and summer tan, the look is definitely made our jaws dropped!

Tara Sutaria

The Student of the Year debutant lives her basics and this black wonder proves the same! It's a staple in every swimwear wardrobe and truly makes for a great piece!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara loves her bikini and there's no denying that! No matter what vacation she takes, you can be rest assured that there will always be bikini photos to follow! From trendy halter numbers to bright creations, she is always making a statement!

Nobody does bikinis quite like Disha and with a curvy frame like hers, who would not want to make a statement! The actress is surely on her best bikini game and this particular bandeau number is our favourite!

Jonas

PeeCee is a huge fan of monokinis and this plunging number is enough to create a statement. The actress made quite the bang with her pastel-hued monokini and made jaws drop!

Shilpa and her halter neck bikinis are quite the rage. She makes sure to look her best even in the most OTT wonders and we are a fan!

Who do you think has the best bikini game in Bollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt: EVERYTIME celebs DITCHED their heels for sneakers

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×