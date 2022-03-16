Katrina Kaif teams her Balenciaga swimsuit with an orange shirt & gives us hippy on a beach vibe; Yay or Nay?

We love and only love the gorgeous Katrina Kaif! While she has set a benchmark in the industry with her strong acting prowess, her fashion game is also witnessing new highs these days. The Tiger 3 actress is a sucker for comfortable clothing. Mostly, you’ll find her sporting oversized tees and a cosy pair of jeans or sweatpants for her off duty looks. When it comes to ethnic wear, the diva is a complete stunner in sarees and the innumerable collection of Sabyasachi lehenga she owns. Recently, she blessed our ‘gram by sharing a series of pictures rocking a vibrant and cool outfit styled by her favourite Anaita Shroff Adajania who also styled for bookmark worthy wedding looks.

Katrina Kaif was clad in a bright pink swimsuit from Balenciaga layered with a chic orange shirt from Studiomoda worn as a shacket. Her oversized orange shirt bearing flap pockets also featured a multi-print scarf-like detail on one side that elevated the funkiness of her look. A multicolour necklace from Studio Love Letter layered with a gold chain featuring a pearl pendant from So Fetch complimented her quirky and flamboyant look. She further elevated the style with an Atherina fish scarf from Zohra on her head and purple-tinted sunglasses from sustainable brand Sasha Wear. The Sooryavanshi star eluded hippy vibes in her funky look acing the dopamine dressing trend! For makeup, she flaunted a glossy mauve pout and perfectly contoured face with hints of blush.

Her casual beach attire was simply brilliant and we loved how the diva played with bright summery colours. The headscarf and statement goggles took her funky look to the next level. What are your thoughts on Kat’s offbeat style in Balenciaga's two-piece swimsuit and a cool jacket; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

