Katrina Kaif is the ULTIMATE black beauty in a corset style dress perfect for a night of clubbing: Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif's latest outfit consists of the perfect shades of black and nude. Take a look!

's fashion has been evolving in the recent past. The actress who stuck to sold colours, especially red, has today begun to experiment with not just prints, but also different colour palettes. The Bharat actress has managed to evolve with not just her acting, but her style as well! She went seamlessly from unflattering blingy looks to clean, minimal silhouettes that were easy on the eyes. Katrina's latest outfit made our jaws drop yet again!

For an event, Katrina picked out a black dress with a twist! The actress looked stunning in the bodycon dress that she is currently a huge fan of. The dress featured noodle-straps that opened up into a fitted corset-style top. It featured a black bustier that then had black cords that attached it to the bodycon skirt. Below the cords, a nude material that matched her skin tone, fit her like second skin. From waist-down, the skirt hugged her body well and showed off her hourglass figure.

Keeping it simple with her glam, Katrina went with a flawless base, filled-in brows, peachy cheeks and glossy pink lips. Her hair, on the other hand, was styled in a poker-straight manner and flowed easily in the wind! Perfectly manicured nails and black strappy stilettos completed the beauty mogul's look.

We thought Katrina looked flawless, but the dress didn't quite do her justice. While we love the combination of black and nude, the material below the corset-style top half was not flattering at all and looked quite messy.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @Pinkvillafashion

Read More