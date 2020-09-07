Katrina Kaif is a vision in white: 6 Times she rocked the pristine hue

Katrina Kaif and her love for pristine white attires have no bounds. Here's proof that she rocked the hue in literally every style. Check it out

White is a classic colour and it has a way to creep itself into all our wardrobes. No matter what the occasion, a pair of a white kurta or a simple white tee will just do the job right! Looks like knows about this and has been making quite a lot of statement in white outfits lately. While simple bodycon tees are her go-to pristine white outfits seem to be her favourite and we have enough proof!

First up, we have this gorgeous lace number that stole the show. It's every bit stunning in Katrina who styled it with beachy waves and neutral-toned makeup! She styled it with a pair of matching pants making it a solid me monochromatic look!

Moving on, we have this gorgeous Alex Perry gown that made jaws drop. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress definitely showed the world how it's done as she ditched everything from bling to extravagant silhouettes for the red carpet.

Not just for her modern statements, Kat also went all out desi in a Manish Malhotra Anarkali. The actress who attended a Diwali party looked resplendent! With the right amount of colour ob her face and show-stopping jewellery, she surely knows how to take even the simplest of outfits a both higher!

Talking about simple outfits, you can hardly ever go wrong with a pair of blue jeans and a white strappy bodysuit. The curvy actress made quite the statement as she flaunted her clear skin and no-makeup face alongside her messy beachy waves!

Even the beach is her favourite place to rock white outfits and this crochet bikini cover up serves enough proof!

Lastly, we are concluding this list with this gorgeous nine-yard. The actress chose for a mirror-worked net saree in white and boy did she make jaws drop! With impeccable makeup and voluminous curls, she left us in awe!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

