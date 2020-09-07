  1. Home
  2. fashion

Katrina Kaif is a vision in white: 6 Times she rocked the pristine hue

Katrina Kaif and her love for pristine white attires have no bounds. Here's proof that she rocked the hue in literally every style. Check it out
14280 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif is a vision in white: 6 Times she rocked the pristine hueKatrina Kaif is a vision in white: 6 Times she rocked the pristine hue
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

White is a classic colour and it has a way to creep itself into all our wardrobes. No matter what the occasion, a pair of a white kurta or a simple white tee will just do the job right! Looks like Katrina Kaif knows about this and has been making quite a lot of statement in white outfits lately. While simple bodycon tees are her go-to pristine white outfits seem to be her favourite and we have enough proof! 

First up, we have this gorgeous lace number that stole the show. It's every bit stunning in Katrina who styled it with beachy waves and neutral-toned makeup! She styled it with a pair of matching pants making it a solid me monochromatic look!

Moving on, we have this gorgeous Alex Perry gown that made jaws drop. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress definitely showed the world how it's done as she ditched everything from bling to extravagant silhouettes for the red carpet. 

Not just for her modern statements, Kat also went all out desi in a Manish Malhotra Anarkali. The actress who attended a Diwali party looked resplendent! With the right amount of colour ob her face and show-stopping jewellery, she surely knows how to take even the simplest of outfits a both higher! 

Talking about simple outfits, you can hardly ever go wrong with a pair of blue jeans and a white strappy bodysuit. The curvy actress made quite the statement as she flaunted her clear skin and no-makeup face alongside her messy beachy waves! 

Even the beach is her favourite place to rock white outfits and this crochet bikini cover up serves enough proof! 

Lastly, we are concluding this list with this gorgeous nine-yard. The actress chose for a mirror-worked net saree in white and boy did she make jaws drop! With impeccable makeup and voluminous curls, she left us in awe! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Alia Bhatt just can't get enough of blazer dresses: 5 Times the actress showed us how to style them

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement