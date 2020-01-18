Katrina Kaif is a vision in a white Rasario dress: Yay or Nay?

The actress was photographed with Arjun Kapoor as the duo attended Javed Akhtar's birthday bash last evening. Check it out!

is one actress who is not just known for her ability to act but also her flawless dance moves and impeccable fashion sense. The actress manages to carry off any outfit, no matter what she is wearing to the airport, gym or even when she just needs to run errands.

Last evening too, the actress didn't let us down with her choice of outfit choice as she made her way to Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash.

For the occasion, Katrina picked out a pristine white dress from Rasario. The white bodycon outfit came with noodle-straps and a cold-shoulder ruffle sleeve and a lace corset-like structured pattern that added some structure to her outfit till her waist. From waist-on, the white number went on till her calves and highlighted her hourglass body. She opted not to accessorise her look and let her dress do the talking for the event. To complete it, she picked metallic gold stilettos.

For her glam, the actress went all out! A peachy glow over a flawless base, well-defined eyes, filled-in brows, loads of mascara and glossy pink lips completed her look. Kaif's long brunette locks were styled into loose waves that cascaded down her back.

As she posed with for several pictures, we thought Katrina looked lovely in the outfit. The dress fit her like a glove and she carried off the mix of the corset lace dress well, with her makeup only complementing her look further! We love her look from head-to-toe.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

