Katrina Kaif was the happiest bride at her Sangeet in a fuschia pink Sabyasachi lehenga; YAY or NAY?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9th December 2021 at Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan. Ever since then, we simply cannot stop fangirling over their romantic chemistry, adorable cuteness and Katrina’s beautiful, ethereal bridal outfits! The couple completed a month as husband and wife, and blessed us with mushy pictures.

While Katrina posted a selfie with her husband, Vicky gave netizens a reason to fawn over the wedding once again by posting an exclusive picture from their sangeet ceremony. The candid photo featured him and his lady love dancing in front of a luminous and extravagant backdrop. The couple looked jubilant, so in love and their happiness radiated through our phone screens.

Katrina has previously posted pictures of her haldi, mehendi and wedding outfits. But we had still not caught a glimpse of the actress’ sangeet outfit until now. She wore a resplendent fuschia pink lehenga from the shelves of her most favourite and the most celebrated designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The gorgeous vibrant pink lehenga featured a sleeveless velvet blouse to keep the actress a tad bit shielded from the Rajasthan winters. The blouse was teamed with a high-waisted velvet lehenga decked in an intricately designed gold pattern. The ensemble was sealed with an embroidered sheer matching dupatta adorned with a golden border.

Katrina completed the look with a maangtikka featuring pink gemstones matching her lehenga, long statement gold earrings and a matching choker, all from Sabyasachi’s fine jewellery collection. Her jewellery also comprised stacks of bangles that elevated her beautiful mehendi design. Like always, Katrina kept her makeup minimal and sealed the deal with a small pink bindi.

The groom, Vicky Kaushal also wore a Kurta designed by Sabyasachi. The dapper navy blue kurta was simple yet effective, and complemented Katrina’s velvet attire flawlessly.

What do you think of the power couple’s sangeet outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

