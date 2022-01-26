Katrina Kaif's airport attire includes a pink Rolling Stones graphic t-shirt and black leggings: Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif knows how to make a statement even when she is not trying. The actress made her way back to the bay after completing work commitments at the Maldives. While on a shoot, Kat gave us a sneak peek of her beach attires and even had the time of her life feeding parrots from her hands!

At the airport, the actress kept things simple in a statement pink Rolling Stones graphic t-shirt. The cotton jersey t-shirt pays homage to the iconic band and features its signature lips and flag design and is priced at Rs. 13,303. Kat styled this with a pair of simple black leggings and white sneakers as she strutted out of the airport.

Allowing her skin to breathe, the Sooryavanshi actress didn't opt for makeup and sported a simple face mask and shield to complete her airport look and stay safe.

It is safe to say that Katrina Kaif has a soft spot for comfortable pink outfits at the airport. The 38-year-old had previously sported an oversized pink Gucci hoodie to keep warm and styled those with latex leggings while returning from Indore after visiting husband, Vicky Kaushal. The colour seems to suit the actress so we aren't complaining!

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's latest airport look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

