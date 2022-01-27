Katrina Kaif's all black travel look made us find our favourite puffer jacket: Yay or Nay?

Think saucy, think black outfits. This hue always brings a look with the glam quotient upped supremely. If dashing is the theme of your winter style game, this reference as doled out by Katrina Kaif can make you look the warmest fluffball no matter where you jet-set to. When does going on a holiday ever feel enough anyway? Here's the outfit that has our vote and without having to read between the lines, we'll tell you this look is cool in its own cosy way.

There are no golden rules to getting this look right, just a simple and workable formula, go monochrome with black. The 38-year-old has been frequently travelling now and is spotted at the airport in many fabulous avatars. We didn't miss our turn at treating our eyes to her Gucci pink sweatshirt, pyjama look wherein she went all green and the Rolling Stones graphic tee. The latest to join the club of chic looks is the one we caught a glimpse of last night. She wore a long puffer jacket that was constructed with full sleeves, ribbed cuffs, multiple pockets, and a fleece collar.

Do you wish to join the line of spot-on looks? Feed this jacket some nattiness with a white crew-neck tee as the last layer and a black sweatshirt. Wrap up your night's travel getup with black jeggings that crop right at the ankles or go for jeans, anything that defines comfy the best. Put on your Reebok black shoes and tie your hair into a ponytail.

