Katrina Kaif's off duty casual wardrobe is effortless and every lazy girl’s dream

With almost two decades in the industry, has managed to stay ahead of the fashion curve. She definitely has picked up a trick or two when it comes to looking fabulous. While she always manages to bring something new to the table when she dresses up, it’s her casual wardrobe that also manages to make a statement. It’s easy, casual and to be honest, quite relatable. She does not overdo when it comes to her off-duty wardrobe and it’s a perfect inspiration for every lazy girl out there and we have enough inspiration.

Kaif debuted her new shorter hairdo in a pair of denim shorts and a strappy crop top by Zara. This is literally the easiest of outfits to pull off and even for people with zero fashion sense, this can prove to be a great look. It’s effortless, trendy and yet stylish and not to forget - Katrina Kaif approved!

Adding to the stay-at-home and chill with friends vibe for the summer, Katrina Kaif picked out a graphic cropped tee and a pair of denim shorts yet again. Here, Kaif shows us how just putting a hint of kajal and a dab of lipstick can totally transform a casual look to make it look more put-together.

The summer heat makes us all lazy to play dress up which is why when you have to actually step out, a simple summer dress can do the deal. It requires no effort and yet makes you look gorgeous. As an added style tip, make sure to pick a bright colour like Katrina did. It will easily elevate your look.

Talking about summer dresses, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress definitely lives in them and who wouldn’t want to look effortlessly cute? Picking out trendy silhouettes like this knotted number takes away the cake and you’ll barely need to think about accessories and different ways to style it. It’s a lazy girl’s dream outfit!

As much as sitting at home in oversized shirts during summer sounds like a great plan, stepping out once in a while is important and here’s an easy way to do that in style! All you need to do is pick a strappy satin top and style it with a pair of your favourite denim shorts. The denim gives off a casual vibe while satin adds that extra bit of oomph to the look making it perfect for a dinner party.

Credits :instagram

