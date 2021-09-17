Katrina Kaif's floral hoodie and jeans combo is the PERFECT outfit for a picnic in the park: Yay or Nay?

is undeniably one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Bollywood film industry today. Her choice of films and style put together has ensured she's sought after. The actress who is currently shooting for Tiger 3 with , shared a few snapshots of her latest outfit which we think is perfect for a picnic at the park.

Dressed up in the most casual outfit yet, Katrina kept it comfortable in a pair of faded baggy faded blue jeans. The 38-year-old star beat the cold weather by pairing it with a floral hoodie. Kat completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

The beauty mogul's makeup has always been on-point. This time too, she didn't disappoint. A flawless base, filled-in brows, flushed cheeks, neutral-tone lips and her hair styled into flawless, beachy waves completed this semi-natural look.

We already know that the star is a huge fan of florals. From dresses to shirts, she's shown us how to style them all. While hoodies aren't something Katrina has been spotted wearing often, she did manage to make a strong case for it with this floral number.

As the weather changes and temperature drops, we can't help but think her outfit is perfect to stay cosy. Plus, it makes for an appropriate outfit to blend with nature and have a picnic in the park!

What are your thoughts on Kat's latest look? Comment below and let us know.

