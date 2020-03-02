Katrina Kaif's latest bodycon dress proves that orange is the new black: Yay or Nay?

The actress looked absolutely phenomenal in an orange ruched bodycon dress for an event in the city. Check it out!

today is a household name. The actress is not only known for her acting, but also her dance moves in music videos and of course her beauty line. Apart from that, she is also known for her rigorous workout schedule where she sets herself apart in order to keep fit, stay in shape and always look good.

The actress was spotted for an event in the city today and took to her Instagram to share her look. The actress picked out a bright orange bodycon dress with ruched details. The sleeveless number fit her like a glove and extended till below her knees, showing off her flawless figure. She styled this look in the most minimal way with neutral strappy pumps and small silver hoop earrings.

Outdoing herself with her glam, Katrina opted for a flawless base, orange eyeshadow, smokey eyes and blush cheeks, filled-in brows and her favourite neutral glossy lips did it for her. Katrina Kaif's tresses were styled to perfection with just a basic blowdry and we still can't take our eyes off her!

Safe to say, we are floored by Katrina's latest outfit that instantly brought to mind the phrase - Orange is the new Black! The look is a huge yay for us and we think nobody could have pulled it off better than Katrina did.

What are your thoughts on the Bharat actress' latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

