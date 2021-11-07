Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi promotional wardrobe gave bridesmaid outfit GOALS for this wedding season

Theatres have opened up in full swing and the first big-budget film to hit the screens is Sooryavanshi. The blockbuster film starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif directed by Rohit Shetty is ensuring fans are glued to their seats till the end. For the promotions of the film, Katrina sported a range of gorgeous outfits that we think are perfect for bridesmaids to pick out this wedding season. Take a look and get inspired!

To kick things off, Katrina sported a blazing sunset-hued lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi. The lehenga featured floral patterns in bright shades of yellow, red and orange styled with a bright red full-sleeve blouse. A dupatta that matched her lehenga and poker-straight hair completed the actress' look.

For her next look, the 38-year-old actress slipped into a white bodycon dress that showed off her hourglass figure. The one-sleeve bodycon number with a slit from Aya Muse looked divine on the star. Tousled locks, a minimal glam makeup look and glossy lips completed her look.

Kat's next look was yet another Sabyasachi number, this time a saree. Her rust orange sheer saree featured embellished patterns all through the outfit. A full-sleeve blouse with a deep plunging neckline with mirror finishing and colourful embroidery completed her look. A statement dangling earring, smokey eyes and her hair styled into waves completed her look.

Looking like a ray of sunshine, the actress sported a pre-draped saree by Anamika Khanna. It featured an embroidered blouse and a statement embroidered belt topped off with a matching jacket that completed her look. A pair of gold strappy stilettos and statement earrings complete with poker-straight hair ensured she looked her glam best.

Making sarees her go-to for the promotions of her film, the Jagga Jasoos actress slipped into a pastel blue chiffon sheer saree from Anita Dongre's collection. She styled this with an off-shoulder matching blue blouse with white embroidery all around. Paired with silver statement jewellery and matching statement bangles and silver rings accessorised her look. Making a statement with blue eyeshadow and a bindi completed her look.

For her last promotional look for the film, Kat picked out a tie-dye blue Prabal Gurung corset gown that made quite a statement. She looked ethereal in the flowy blue number with a corset-style top and cut-outs at her waist and accessorised with blue chaandbalis. Cropped hair and a minimal glam completed the actress' look that makes for the perfect bridesmaid outfit for a Christian wedding.

Katrina's desi and western ensembles in vibrant shades put together by celebrity stylist Ami Patel make for the perfect choice for bridesmaid outfits and we're taking notes this wedding season!

What are your thoughts on her promotional outfits? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 7 Times Katrina Kaif rocked a saree better than anybody else