Katrina Kaif's throwback fashion slay with feather dresses is everything gorgeous

For when you fancy the good fashion things in life, know that feathered dresses do exist. The party mania is on and what could be as excellent as dresses to dish out a lewk of your dreams? As shopping for chic dresses isn't meant to be procrastinated over, we're talking about looks that will be followed to make your style look echeloned a little too high. We combed through Katrina Kaif's fashion archives and we're here to conclude that she's quite the fan of dresses with feathers. Take a look to engrave some looks on your heart.

Considered a staple hue, your little black dress if swapped with white, you'll look more summer-ready and gorgeous, say it's obvious. Recently, for Karan Johar's 50th birthday night, she partied with Vicky Kaushal and the whole of Bollywood. The Sooryavanshi actress donned a Magda Butrym full-sleeved dress parted into a ruched skirt and close-neck chiffon top. One of her sleeves had feathers seated on her shoulder which extended as a dramatic train up to her thighs. Ami Patel styled this look for her with circular earrings and silver ankle-strap stilettos.

Cannes red-carpet is our happy place (virtually). It turns out to be lit every single time with so many stars giving it the glam treatment. The Ek Tha Tiger actress made it to the Film Festival in 2015 in an Oscar De La Renta mermaid-style gown. This strapless attire with a corset was beautifully embroidered with lace, floral applique, and minimal feathers. Katrina's plunging neckline dress was styled with a diamond bracelet and drop earrings.

For when your heart says fall in love, go in a red dress. This is so loud, it's screaming glam. This Manish Malhotra embellished creation entailed a high-low hem, a deep V-neckline, and waist cut-outs. Katrina's dress was everything ultra, look at the plenty of tassels and feathers that come together to look like an ideal party pick. This outfit was styled over mini shorts, boots, and accessories such as a gold handcuff and tassel earrings. Bombshell!

What's OTT? Something we do want as party-goers. The Bharat actress sparkled in a white beaded and column gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock. This heavily embellished gown with a plunging neckline and straps also had a sheer cape detail that cascaded as a train. Focal points to swoon over? The shoulder and the cape's hem. Statement earrings contributed towards signing off this red-carpet look.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's eyeliner looks are everything bold and beautiful; Here's proof