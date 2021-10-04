Katrina Kaif's uber cool airport style had a YSL tee worth Rs 57K & ripped jeans; Yay or Nay?
Tees and jeans have massively inspired your lockdown wardrobe but weren’t there always a part of your life? Being a bearer of comfort-always code, the more you add these to your style, the easier it is to make a statement effortlessly even when you opt to re-wear. Don't want to go overboard? You can take this inspiration from Katrina Kaif.
You can rely on the Tiger Zinda Hai actress to get your seasonal style dose. Lucky for you, the starlet has an abundance of fall-friendly outfits with which she’s served up some commendable looks. Here’s another jet-set look that could be of great use from desk to dinner. Parties, you ask? Style it up with a skirt or shorts. You can also wear it over your strappy dress. If a white tee and black pants sound like your cup of tea, you can add this to a load of your cart already. Katrina picked out a Saint Laurent white crewneck tee that featured a slightly faded logo print in black that costs Rs 57,160.81. She left this short-sleeved number untucked and teamed it with black ripped denim pants.
Feeding the coolness of her sporty chic outfit was her white sneakers. Taking her overall look up a notch, black circular-shaped sunglasses and a black mask rounded her lookout in the spiffiest way there can be.
Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.
