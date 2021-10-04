Katrina Kaif's uber cool airport style had a YSL tee worth Rs 57K & ripped jeans; Yay or Nay?

Tees and jeans have massively inspired your lockdown wardrobe but weren’t there always a part of your life? Being a bearer of comfort-always code, the more you add these to your style, the easier it is to make a statement effortlessly even when you opt to re-wear. Don't want to go overboard? You can take this inspiration from .

You can rely on the Tiger Zinda Hai actress to get your seasonal style dose. Lucky for you, the starlet has an abundance of fall-friendly outfits with which she’s served up some commendable looks. Here’s another jet-set look that could be of great use from desk to dinner. Parties, you ask? Style it up with a skirt or shorts. You can also wear it over your strappy dress. If a white tee and black pants sound like your cup of tea, you can add this to a load of your cart already. Katrina picked out a Saint Laurent white crewneck tee that featured a slightly faded logo print in black that costs Rs 57,160.81. She left this short-sleeved number untucked and teamed it with black ripped denim pants.

Feeding the coolness of her sporty chic outfit was her white sneakers. Taking her overall look up a notch, black circular-shaped sunglasses and a black mask rounded her lookout in the spiffiest way there can be.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

