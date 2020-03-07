Katy Perry flaunts her BABY BUMP for 1st time in colourful maternity attire at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final

Katy Perry steps out for the first time after her pregnancy announcement and we cannot take our eyes off her. Check it out

Katy Perry recently broke the internet as she announced her pregnancy through her recent music video, Never Worn White. The singer and songwriter is expecting her first child with her beau and fiance, Orlando Bloom. Katy recently disclosed that the pregnancy was actually planned and dissed the rumours of it being an accident. She said while speaking to SiriusXM's Mikey Piff, "Well, it wasn't on accident. I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this."

Today, the 35-year-old expectant mother stepped out for the first time since the big reveal and boy is she glowing! Perry stepped out in a colourful dress that ensured all eyes were on her. The textured number featured baggy sleeves and a long silhouette that cropped right above her ankles. She styled the dress with a pair of orange-hued strappy heels.

Adding to the look, she let her blonde bob open in soft waves while she glammed up in orange eyeshadow, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks and a mauve lip. Long statement earring then accessorised her look.

While the to-be mother made a colourful statement, we could not take our eyes off the growing baby bump that she flaunted for the first time.

