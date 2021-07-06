Keeping up with the jewellery trends of Fall 2021 from Amazon

This year brought back a lot of trends from the 90s and 2000s, especially in jewellery and accessories. From clay rings to mask chains, this list includes all the funky trends.

All hail the unimaginable powers our charm necklaces, hoop earrings and chokers hold. Jewellery is like a power ingredient for our outfits. From monochrome athleisure to pajamas, these can spice up any outfit. If your jewellery box is in search of a much needed makeover then you should definitely check out the following items and we assure you you will be getting the bang for your buck.

Beaded necklaces

These beaded necklaces are charming their way into 2021. Back in the 90s, the era of N-Sync and Game Boy, these beaded necklaces were seen being worn by almost everyone. From Cher Horowitz from Clueless with her iconic daisy bead choker, to Paris Hilton with her “It Girl” beaded accessories, everyone preferred to enhance their outfits with these necklaces. Beads are so in style right now that beaded phone charms/chains have entered the market.

Hoops

Though hoops have been on trend since years, it has now taken the form of other shapes and sizes and the designers keep bringing in new styles of hoops. Be it Pearl shaped hoops or bohemian styled hoops or beaded hoops, you pick your poison! Whatever you wear, these hoops can make anything look chic.

Layered Necklaces

These layered charm necklaces are enough to add some oomph to your satin slip dress or your baggy jeans and tshirt. Even your pajama set will look classy with these layered necklaces. It's actually the easiest and effortless way to spice up any outfit. But to layer them to match your outfit, can be an overwhelming task but no worries, as Amazon has a wide variety of such layered necklace sets.

Mask Chains

Who knew mask chains would be a thing right now? We didn’t even know masks would pace their way into our lives. Masks are the only thing which are protecting us from the outside covid-invaded world right now so let's quirk up the experience a little bit by adding these chains to them. These chains are perfect for just that.

