Kendall and Kylie Jenner SUED over ‘substantially similar’ lacy lingerie? Find out

Kendall and Kylie Jenner of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan are the youngest of the lot. Kendall is a supermodel and has walked for shows over the world and her little sister Kylie is the youngest 'self-made' billionaire. While both of them are famous in their own rights, the two teamed up to create their namesake clothing and apparel brand.

Kendall and Kylie is a brand that offers trendy pieces and designs. But, looks like the brand can land them in court.

According to pagesix.com, the Jenner sisters have been sued with a lawsuit by Klauber Bros, Inc. The company is known to create original lace designs for their underwears, lingerie and other clothing pieces. They claim that the Jenner sisters have used not one but two of their styles that have previously been copyrighted. The lace details have been seen on a Kendall and Kylie slip dress and a Kylie shop thong. The Company has filed a lawsuit against the young sisters in California in order to seek all the profits from the sales of the two styles.

Well, this is not the first time Kendall and Kylie have themselves in hot water. The sibling pair was also sued back in 2015 for allegedly stealing a brand's trademark. Not just that, two years later, a photographer, Michael Miller also claimed that the Jenners used his photos as a print on their shirt without seeking permission.

