Kendall Jenner, Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor: Celebs who looked STUNNING in Designer of the week: Aadnevik

Luxury London-based brand that was established in 2013, Aadnevik, founded by Kristian and Hila Aadnevik is known for its dramatic and feminine designs. The designer's ready-to-wear collection has become a hit among celebrities and influencers alike.

While Hila is a self-taught designer and picked up the craft of creating outfits from her father, Kristian studied womenswear at the Royal College of Art in London. Aadnevik has showcased its collection multiple times at the London Fashion Week. The brand has since created everything from bridal wear to luxury loungewear.

Kristian and Hila Aadnevik

The designer's collections are known for their opulent ruffles, layering, drape work, sharp cuts, thigh-high slits, feathers, embellishments and sheer fabric that exude sensuality. The designer-duo are a popular choice among celebrities both in India and on International waters.

Kendall Jenner picked out an Aadnevik black dress for the MTV Movie Awards in 2016. Her high-low halter neck dress featured a lace-up pattern neckline. A belt accentuated her slender waist and she completed her look with a pair of black tie-up stilettos. With her hair styled into face-framing tendrils, the American supermodel completed her red carpet look.

Malaika Arora also chose a creation by the designer-duo for the red carpet of an awards show. The actress picked out a feminine white tiered gown with a deep, plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. Ruby red lips and her beige stilettos completed the diva's look.

Giving us one hell of a romantic look, Gehraiyaan actress Ananya Panday rocked a halter-neck tiered dress with a keyhole neckline by Aadnevik. With a high-low hemline, red stilettos to match her dress and red lips, it made for a bold and daring look on the actress.

For a red carpet event, Anushka Sharma rocked a white flowy number by the luxury design house. Her off-shoulder white dress hugged her figure and featured a chiffon flowy skirt from waist down. One side featured a thigh-high cut out and a pair of silver stilettos completed her look. Her cropped locks were styled into a tousled bob while filled-in brows and a neutral makeup look ensured she looked smoking.

Rakul Preet Singh also picked out a red ruffle number by the designer-duo. Her sheer chiffon dress featured a keyhole cutout at her neck, a band at her waist and ruffles on her floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit. Her hair pulled back into a neat ponytail and a few face-framing tendrils left loose added to this look.

Shraddha Kapoor looked her sensuous best in a velvet gown. Her one-shoulder outfit featured a structured sleeve with a shoulder-pad, a belt that cinched her waist and a riched-style skirt with a thigh-high slit that bore tassels along the hem. The Ek Villain actress picked out a pair of black stilettos and opted for smokey eyes to complete this bold look.

Sara Ali Khan looked like an ice princess in a blue tulle number with a long train and exaggerated tulle sleeves. Her high-low ruffle dress was all kinds of dramatic and she styled it with her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

For the Grammys, Chrissy Teigen rocked an Aadnevik number by the designers which bore a velvet bodice with tassel layers. A pair of black stilettos, statement earrings and bold red lips added oomph to this outfit as she struck a pose with husband John Legend.

