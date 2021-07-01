Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid dress up in all black & show off their abs at Jacquemus' show in Paris

Both the supermodels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid who were part of the Jacquemus show, stepped out in black outfits. Take a look!

From tone-on-tone dressing to the brand's iconic pastels and muted tones to pairing bold shades with each other, the Jacquemus show was every fashion lover's dream come true. The brand's runways have always been unusual and involved over-the-top outdoor spaces that added to the feel of the collection. This time around, the show wasn't held in a lavender or what field, but a simple studio setting with a bright blue backdrop.

Models walked on and off the runways putting forth the brand's latest collection. Two of the hottest models, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid made their way back to the runway, bringing all the glam. The duo was also spotted outside, giving us a peek at the brand's new line.

Dressed in a head-to-toe black look, Kendall looked chic in a black cap sleeve blouse with a deep neckline and a twisted knot in the centre. She paired this with a high-waisted, navel-baring skirt with a thigh-high slit and black boots. A black purse, rectangle sunglasses and her poker-straight hair left loose, completed the former reality tv star's look.

Really bringing back the late '90s and early '00s cardigan trend, Bella Hadid picked out a black rib-knit cardigan that was held in place with a minimal gold pin. She showed off her collarbones and abs by wearing nothing beneath this. Styled with a pair of high-waisted grey pants with blue patches, a black belt with a green buckle and black slides added to her monotone look. Midnight blue-tinted sunglasses, a tan purse and a black face mask rounded things off.

What are your thoughts on Bella and Kendall's looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Couple Style: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner showed us they can go from desi to edgy & ALWAYS complement each other

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×