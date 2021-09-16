Kendall Jenner, Beyonce to Kylie Jenner: Hollywood's BEST sheer gowns on the red carpet

Sheer dresses never fail to make a statement and impress us. While they have become a seemingly common occurrence on red carpets, we're still awestruck by them. While not every celebrity prefers risque, head-to-toe sheer outfits or even knows how to rock them well, we have rounded up the ones who have managed to pull it off well.

From the MET Gala to the VMAs and even on international waters, celebrities have picked out almost naked dresses to sport on the red carpet. Take a look!

Kendall Jenner

Kicking things off with the most recent look, Kenny looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sheer custom-made Givenchy dress that was glamorized with crystals. Beneath this sheer crystal-encrusted fabric, the model wore a nude bodysuit and completed the look with subtle and minimal makeup.

Megan Fox

Making a strong case for neutral-tone sheer gowns, Megan Fox stepped into a completely see-through Mugler outfit for the red carpet where she was joined by Machine Gun Kelly. The Transformers star opted for neutral-tone basics beneath the gown. A wet hairdo and minimal makeup completed this risque red carpet look.

Bella Hadid

A Cannes Film Festival regular, Bella left us stunned when she picked out this sheer bejewelled wrap-style dress with a long train. It came as no surprise that the supermodel wore the one-shoulder outfit with simple beige underwear and nothing else and kept her makeup to a bare minimum, letting her outfit do all the talking!

Kylie Jenner

At the MET Gala in 2017, the beauty mogul shone brightly in a bejewelled sheer Versace number that oozed glamour. Her sheer outfit featured long tassels and she completed this look with a cropped platinum blonde wig that made quite the statement!

Rihanna

Setting the bar high for naked dresses, RiRi walked the red carpet at the 2014 CDFA Awards in a completely sheer Adam Selman gown. The Fenty Beauty founder made fashion history with the outfit that she styled with matching gloves and nude underwear. A feather shrug and a bedazzled headset and smokey eyes to further elevate her look.

Beyonce

At the 2015 Met Gala, Queen Bey posed on the steps for the biggest night of fashion in a sheer Givenchy number which bore minimal floral applique work on the hem. The Run the World singer showed off her sculpted figure in the sheer, body-hugging number and ensured all eyes were on her outfit as she pulled her hair into a high ponytail to complete the look.

Jennifer Lopez

At the Latin Billboard Music Awards, the Jenny on the Block singer grabbed eyeballs in a black cut-out dress that left little to the imagination. The Hustlers star's intricately cut-out number was styled with glamorous nude makeup and her hair pulled into a sleek ponytail, away from her face.

Miley Cyrus

The Hanna Montana actress who is known for her ultra-risque looks wore a black naked dress to the 2020 VMAs. Her sheer number came with silver sequin work all over that shimmered under the spotlight. To cover-up, the Wrecking Ball singer sported a strapless black bra and underwear and completed the look with matching gloves!

Zoe Kravitz

At the 2021 MET Gala, the Big Little Lies star rocked an embroidered sheer Saint Laurent dress in a sparkly silver shade. A matching bra and underwear, a pair of solitaire earrings and no other accessories were all she needed to match the theme of the event - In America: The Lexicon of Fashion.

Which diva's sheer naked dress on the red carpet is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

