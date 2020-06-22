  1. Home
Kendall Jenner collaborates with beauty mogul sister Kylie Jenner to launch a special makeup collection 

The Jenner sisters' makeup collaboration is finally here, after years of waiting! Read on to know all the details about it.
It has been a while since it was first reported that Kendall and Kylie Jenner would be collaborating for a new makeup collection. Fans have been looking forward to the collection since day one and imagine their delight when Kylie made the announcement on her Instagram! The beauty mogul and mother-of-one seemed equally excited about the collection and shared a comprehensive look at what fans and makeup fans can expect. 

Kylie talked about how the collection was pushed back a lot with everything going on and talked about how excited she was to collaborate with her sister. Some of the products include an eyeshadow palette which features 15 powder-pressed shades in a range of hues since Kendall is a fan of bright colours like orange and green and loves to experiment. Of course it also includes a lip kit, a liner and a semi-matte liquid lipstick and a plumping lip gloss as well! A highlighter stick, or should we say, a Kylight stick, bronzer and blush are also part of the collaboration! 

Talking more about the collaboration, Kylie said, "Kendall saw me working on my samples and wanted them a part of her collection so bad," she said about the sticks that are new. More of them can also be expected soon! Another new product that the beauty mogul added, was blotting powder. "Kendall is pretty oily. I just started getting oily," she said about the product she has been using for months and revealed that it could be used with the hand, a sponge or even a beauty blender! The collection is set to drop on June 26th!

Are you excited to get your hands on this new launch? Comment below and let us know. 

