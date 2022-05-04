Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber: Met Gala 2022 After Party looks were as STRIKING as the red carpet numbers

Met Gala 2022 was a hit with internet-breaking looks and we still can’t get over it! Gilded glamour was one interesting theme and we absolutely loved each celeb’s take on it though deep in our hearts we know Blake Lively’s Versace number was the clear winner. Natasha Poonawalla made our desi Sari a Met Gala moment in a gorgeous Sabyasachi number. Kim Kardashian had her Marilyn Monroe moment in a stunning nude sparkly gown. It was indeed a memorable night and taking things a notch higher, the after-party looks are making our summer hotter! Here’s what these celebs wore at the Met Gala 2022 After Party.

Kendall Jenner

We are quite confused with the After Party look of Kenall. She switched out of her two-piece Prada ball gown into a sexy PJ party by Miu Miu. She paired a peach bra and panties with a sheer black lace crop top and capri pants. Just Why? Is that we have to! She left her centre party hair down in beachy waves and her bleached brow makeup was washed off revealing her darker shade for the After Party.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid spiced things up in her ultra-sexy lingerie. Pairing an open corset with thigh-high sheer stockings and strappy black heels, the 27-year-old supermodel made sure her After Part looks are as groundbreaking as her red carpet look. She was joined by her boyfriend Marc Kalman and fully showed out in an intricate Dilara Findikoglu black lace lingerie look.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively created the goosebumps-inducing moment on the red carpet with her Versace gown transformation which was an ode to the Statue of Liberty. Her gorgeous OTT gown was dropped for the After Party as she found comfort in a red and black beaded corset mini dress which was also by Versace. She tied her hair up in a bun and completed the look with black heels.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber was a complete party girl in her perfect bra-blazer combo. Her three-button tuxedo jacket was teamed with a rhinestone-encrusted logo chain bra and black leather short shorts. The YSL fit was styled up ’90s-approved sunnies and cherry-red strappy sandals. As usual, she was a stunner in her sensuous party-ready look.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae grabbed all eyeballs in her barely-there see-through look by Dilara Findikoglu. Her sheer black dress featured a halter-neck, a cut-out detail in the front and a flowy silhouette and a trail. paired the dress with a pair of matching underwear, some strappy heels, and sunglasses. The snake-like golden hand accessory made her look spicier! She posted a series of her pictures on Instagram and captioned, "I just want Billie Eilish to judge me."

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo who glittered and stood out on the Met Gala red carpet in a lavender Versace gown changed into a tweed mini dress by the same designer. She teamed her pink cut-out dress with black stockings, pink clutch and platform heels and styled her brown hair in pigtail braids to keep her look playful. Chic makeup and a quirky gold necklace completed her look.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

For the evening’s after-party, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker let go of the ‘Gilded Glamour’ theme and changed into something more casual and party like other celebrities. Kourtney flaunted her curves in a body-hugging strapless corset mini dress while Travis was on full-on party mode in his shimmery tassel pants that came with a red waistband teamed with a white crop top with a tassel hem.

What do you think about these stars’ offbeat After Party looks? Tell us whose look grabbed your attention the most in the comment section below.

