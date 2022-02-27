Kendall Jenner to Priyanka Chopra: Celebs who looked STUNNING in Designer of the week: Dolce & Gabbana outfits

Founded by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has come a long way since it was founded back in 1985.

The brand is said to have been born when the two designers met in a club in Milan and decided to work together in 1983, only to present their first collection two years later. Since then, the brand has diverged into two different lines, D&G and Dolce&Gabbana. While D&G targeted a younger audience and specialised in luxury watches and clothing, this line was discontinued in 2011 so the designers could focus on the main line.

Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce

Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana at the MET Gala

JLo in Dolce & Gabbana for a performance

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dolce & Gabbana at the Billboard Music Awards

Since then, the DG logo has reached iconic status with the brand delving into accessories, jewellery, cosmetics and more. The designer duo is known for their eclectic creations that also have a boho touch to them. Their collections have varied from edgy pieces like corsets, outfits with fastenings, ruched and sheer dresses and more, to more feminine numbers including embellishments, lots of tulle and extravagant attire.

The duo has also stepped out from the fashion scene to author books and has more than 20 books co-authored by Domenico and Steffano together. The proceeds of these books mostly go to charity.

Kendall Jenner in Dolce & Gabbana

Beyonce in Dolce and Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana, like any big luxury fashion house, has also seen its fair share of controversy. They openly spoke about how they opposed gay adoption and mentioned that the only family is that of a "traditional one." The duo faced backlash from not only social media users but numerous celebrities as well with #BoycottDolceGabbana trending on Twitter. After protestors called for an international boycott, the designer duo was forced to apologise for their remarks.

Katrina Kaif in Dolce & Gabbana

Deepika Padukone in Dolce & Gabbana

Ananya Panday in Dolce & Gabbana

In 2018, the Italian fashion house faced backlash again for featuring a Chinese model in a series, where the model's eyes were intentionally narrowed. The video that was released on all of the brand's social media portals including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, saw the model accessorised in pieces and attempting to use chopsticks to eat Italian food. The brand was called out for being racist. Stefano Gabbana then took things further by releasing a video on his personal Instagram handle where he called China "Ignorant and dirty smelling mafia," for the backlash he received and also called it the "Country of shit." After issuing a statement that his and the brand's accounts were hacked, both Domenico and Steffano issued an apology to the country but a number of Chinese brand ambassadors cut ties with the luxury fashion house.

