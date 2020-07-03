Kendall & Kylie Jenner say they have ‘not received concerns’ after being accused of not paying factory workers
Diet Prada is an anonymous fashion watchdog who initially called out plagiarism in the industry but now has turned to something much more. From supporting movement like Black Lives Matter to proving different allegations on these companies, Diet Prada seems to definitely have dirt on any and everybody in the fashion industry.
Just last week, the watchdog accused the very popular Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall, to not have paid the factory owners and garment producers of their namesake brand. Amid all this the anonymous person also poked fun at Kylie’s former ‘billionaire’ status.
This also led to a debate about the actual company that owned Kendall and Kylie (the brand). The post read, ‘We’ve been contacted by reps from @kendallandkylie who’ve refuted the allegations that the brand is not paying its factories, as reported in multiple media outlets over the last week. They stated the following in an e-mail: “The brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc. not GBG and we are not currently producing in Bangladesh using Global Brands Group.”’
REPOSTING because we couldn’t edit the original any further and y’all seemed to get a kick out of Kylie juxtaposed with “Former ‘billionaire’” lol. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’ve been contacted by reps from @kendallandkylie who’ve refuted the allegations that the brand is not paying its factories, as reported in multiple media outlets over the last week. They stated the following in an e-mail: “The brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc. not GBG and we are not currently producing in Bangladesh using Global Brands Group.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As of now, Global Brands Group still lists Kendall + Kylie under their “Brands” section on their website. It’s unclear at what point they may have changed licensees and manufacturers. A quick search of 3072541 Canada Inc. led to a closed business page, but searching in conjunction with “Kendall and Kylie” you’ll find ties to the brand. Some early press from 2015, and some 2018 legal filings from a lawsuit filed by a photographer against the sisters for using Tupac Shakur’s image—remember that? Never forget that they printed their own faces and logos over photos of deceased iconic musicians and tried to charge $125 for them lol, but anyways… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’re awaiting comment from Mostafiz Uddin, a manufacturer for Global Brands who has been very vocal in the news the past week about his cancelled orders. Dieters, what are your thoughts? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #kendallandkylie #kendallxkylie #kyliejenner #payup #kendalljenner #kylieskin #kyliecosmetics #highgloss #dietprada
To know more about what went down, read: Sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner accused of not paying outstanding dues to their clothing brand factories
However, just a few hours ago, the brands official Instagram handle put out a post that read, ‘We would like to address the unfortunate and incorrect rumour that Global Brands Group owns the Kendall + Kylie brand and that we have neglected to pay factory workers in Bangladesh as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is untrue.’
The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc., not GBG,' the statement continues. They further added, 'the brand has worked with CAA-GBG in the past in a sales and business development capacity only. But we do not currently have any relationship at all with GBG.’
The statement was then concluded with, 'We know these are trying times for the fashion industry and garment workers as a whole, and we continue to support all of our partners working in factories who produce our products. We manufacture in countries all over the world and have not received any concerns from the factories who produce our goods.’
What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.
For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion