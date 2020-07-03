Kendall & Kylie Jenner say they have ‘not received concerns’ after being accused of not paying factory workers

In recent posts shared by Diet Prada, the Jenner siblings, Kendall and Kylie were accused of not paying the factory workers of their namesake brand. Find out what they replied

Diet Prada is an anonymous fashion watchdog who initially called out plagiarism in the industry but now has turned to something much more. From supporting movement like Black Lives Matter to proving different allegations on these companies, Diet Prada seems to definitely have dirt on any and everybody in the fashion industry.

Just last week, the watchdog accused the very popular Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall, to not have paid the factory owners and garment producers of their namesake brand. Amid all this the anonymous person also poked fun at Kylie’s former ‘billionaire’ status.

This also led to a debate about the actual company that owned Kendall and Kylie (the brand). The post read, ‘We’ve been contacted by reps from @kendallandkylie who’ve refuted the allegations that the brand is not paying its factories, as reported in multiple media outlets over the last week. They stated the following in an e-mail: “The brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc. not GBG and we are not currently producing in Bangladesh using Global Brands Group.”’

However, just a few hours ago, the brands official Instagram handle put out a post that read, ‘We would like to address the unfortunate and incorrect rumour that Global Brands Group owns the Kendall + Kylie brand and that we have neglected to pay factory workers in Bangladesh as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is untrue.’

The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc., not GBG,' the statement continues. They further added, 'the brand has worked with CAA-GBG in the past in a sales and business development capacity only. But we do not currently have any relationship at all with GBG.’

The statement was then concluded with, 'We know these are trying times for the fashion industry and garment workers as a whole, and we continue to support all of our partners working in factories who produce our products. We manufacture in countries all over the world and have not received any concerns from the factories who produce our goods.’

