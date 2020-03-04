Kendall & Kylie Jenner twin in matching swimsuits that are PERFECT for showing off your beach body on vacation

The Jenner sister duo who are busy vacationing, sported coordinated swimsuits and shows off their beach bodies. Check it out!

Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are currently living their best life! The supermodel and beauty mogul are currently in the Bahamas and staying in a luxurious private mansion on the islands. The sisters didn't shy away from sharing pictures of the same on their social media handles where they can be seen lounging in colourful swimsuits and beachwear.

In a series of pictures shared by Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and her are seen in colourful swimsuits by Louisa Ballou. Both their swimsuits featured halter necklines and were held together with the help of multiple silver rings. While Kylie's version covered more of her body and barely showed off her toned legs and cleavage, Kendall Jenner's was more revealing with her flat, toned belly showing, along with her tanned legs. Kylie's Sex Wax swimsuit cost a whopping 435 USD while Kendall's was less steep and cost 370 USD.

The millionaire sisters also didn't hesitate from glamming up for their personal photoshoot. Kylie pulled her hair back and went all out with makeup - highlighter, filled-in brows and a well-contoured look ensured she looked glamorous. Kendall, on the other hand, parted her hair in the centre and pulled it back into a sleek updo. From blush to eyeshadow to contour, loads of highlighter and fresh plump pink lips completed the supermodel's beach look.

We love the foliage print on both the diva's swimsuits and think it is perfect to carry with for the upcoming summer vacation by the beach!

