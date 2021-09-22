Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli to Sana Makbul: The most fashionable beauties from the show

It feels like the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi just got over in a flash. But, what remains well settled in the minds of fashion mavens are the all the spiffy looks put out by the contestants in all their buzzworthy glory. If your style mood ranges from classy to sexy, we have some inspiration to offer from the beauties of the reality show.

Can’t wait to play wedding guest? Take some oomph along when you go. Shweta Tiwari sure has her glam moment often with ethnic ensembles, and here’s when she dressed up in a Label D embroidered saree. The blue and beige drape looked super contemporary for it featured a slit at the front and a triangle-shaped gold border. Victor Robinson styled it up with a blue sleeveless plunging neckline blouse that entailed an embroidered border and pointed-toe gold pumps that rounded out her look. Studded earrings and a fingering added the final glamorous touch for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay starlet.

Sporty, chic, or sultry, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame, Sana Makbul’s style is everything perfect and more. We’re yearning for the summer sunshine a little too much today, are you too? Pick a vibrant-hued cropped shirt and teamed it with high-waisted blue ripped jeans and white sneakers for a very comfortable day out at the park.

The Jhansi Ki Rani star often keeps her style playful and gives black outfits a chance every other day. Anushka Sen kept it ever-so natty yet again. She donned a ribbed knit black sleeveless top that bore a turtleneck and teamed it with ripped denim pants. The young diva tucked in her top to make an on-point case while a beige coat with a frayed border, upped the style quotient. Block-heeled chocolate brown shoes, a neck chain, fingerings, hoops, and sunnies.

Always bringing out the best from her desi style, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, wore a yellow and blue tie-dye kurta suit that came with white embroidery. She kept it simply pretty with statement earrings and white strappy footwear.

Nikki Tamboli isn’t new to making the internet break time and again with her incomparable style. While bodycon dresses play as her favourite often, we also love her in gowns that have all the drama in place. The Anjum Quereshi pink cut-out gown sat so strikingly beautiful on the Kanchana 3 actress. It had a pleated skirt-like feature detail which had a train attached to it and the halter-neck plunging neckline is all about oomph.

