Khushi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 5 Times star kids played with plaids & gave checkered print a fun spin

Plaids were often relegated only to formal dressing. As it found its way to regular and fun silhouettes, the print became a hit and has always been a classic style that trickled across and became everyone’s wardrobe favourite. The criss-cross, horizontal and vertical bands could have different intensities and colours and plaids tend to create a linear and taller, framing silhouette. If polka seems to bore you, you can count on plaids to give you that retro-vintage vibe. This print that was originally seen on blankets and sheets is no more restricted to just home furnishing basics but has found its place in high fashion too. Here are 5 times the star kids showed us how to play with plaids.

Late Sri Devi’s youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor is a fashionista who has a good eye for trendy style picks. She layered her plaid pink blazer over her white crop top and high-waisted beige trousers and looked stunning as ever. Khushi’s checkered coat reverberated 90’s fashion and the diva styled it up with her sling bag from Prada and boxy white kicks. This fuss-free look is perfect for an out of office meeting or brunch date during the winter.

To meet the international pop star Katy Perry in Mumbai, Alia picked the outfit that had the right amount of party feel and street core vibe from Roberta Einer. Her plaid dress featured a deconstructed silhouette and came with a neon green leather belt on the waist. The quirky collars and the tassel details on the sleeves gave Alia the wild party girl look and she teamed it up with clear transparent heels. She looked stunning in her plaid mini dress.

Sara Ali Khan

For Coolie No.1 promotion, Sara Ali Khan donned an asymmetric checkered print red dress that came with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a fitted bodice. The plaid sheath dress bore flattering side draping details and long sleeves. Sara paired her cocktail-ready dress with a pair of red stilettos and completed her glam game with subtle glam makeup. She left her luscious hair down and sealed the look perfectly with a pair of delicate earrings from Vasundhara Jewellery.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked fabulous in her asymmetric black and white co-ord set featuring plaid cropped blazers and a mini skirt in a similar print. The zig-zag overlapping hem spiced up the fun element of her dashing look. She opted for classy makeup with pink lips, dewy base and soft blush. The diva tied her hair back into a neat bun and looked classy with a playful plaid twist.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor joined Bharat movie special screening in a comfy blue plaid co-ord set consisting of a noodle strap crop top and matching pants that bore zipper pockets. Her basic attire was given a red-carpet-worthy luxe touch with the interesting plaid pattern in blue and navy. She carried a plush mini bag and rounded off her chic look with ankle-high leather boots, layered necklaces and a dewy face.

Which diva’s plaid outfit do you like better? Vote for your favourite star kid’s style in the comments below.

