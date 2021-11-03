Khushi Kapoor in Arpita Mehta's floral printed lehenga shows how to hit the diva mode this Diwali: Yay or Nay?

Khushi Kapoor in Arpita Mehta's floral printed lehenga shows how to hit the diva mode this Diwali: Yay or Nay?
Khushi Kapoor in Arpita Mehta's floral printed lehenga shows how to hit the diva mode this Diwali: Yay or Nay?
Diwali brings with it a gala affair and could you ask for a better excuse to indulge in maximum glam? Perk up your day with a lehenga that proves there's no better match to get you looking like a queen. Does Lehenga sound so yesterday? Not with this Arpita Mehta ensemble which Khushi Kapoor donned recently for a wedding.

 

Arpita Mehta has long been a renowned designer who brought the best starting with cowrie shells which has been a major hit even today. Be it vivid hues like orange or the co-ord sets, there's nothing that doesn't look like an instant steal. Moving ahead with Khushi's ensemble, Tanya Ghavri picked out a yellow lehenga set. Giving us all sunshine vibes, the 20-year-old girl looked like an absolute winner who got the assignment right as a wedding guest. The floor-sweeping floral printed skirt was designed with organza and bore an embroidered waistband. It was teamed with a copper-hued chain mail blouse which had a V-neckline and embroidery on the bodice that appeared with mirror-work. If you’re on your toes to dress to impress yourself with a few head-turns that may follow, you can own this Rs. 79,000 set before it’s too late to party. 

 

khushi kapoor arpita mehta lehenga fashion1 diva mode diwali

 

 

 

mode diva khushi kapoor arpita mehta lehenga fashion2 diwali

 

To do more justice to the cropped and strappy blouse, a matching yellow dupatta was chosen and accessories such as statement earrings adorned with pearls, kadas, and juttis stepped in to add to her stunning look. Her luscious locks were left open and brushed neat with a center-parted hairdo. Khushi’s makeup looked absolutely perfect with a glossy pout that matched with her eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and groomed eyebrows.

 

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

 

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 7 makeup lessons to borrow from divas to look like a 'Patakha' this Diwali

Credits: INSTAGRAM


