Khushi Kapoor celebrates the world of prints with Arpita Mehta’s co ord set; Yay or Nay?

Printed outfits have always been a purveyor of all things chic. Be it punchy hues or patterns, there’s one for every soul and every event out there. Taking prints to new heights needn't be difficult with some glistening elements, 's latest outfit inspiration is proof of that which makes it interesting to recreate this look.

Khushi’s sartorial style is something that should help pump up every Gen Z’s wardrobe. From cropped tees to ripped jeans and lehengas, there’s plenty of tips worth snapping up. For most weddings, she gives Manish Malhotra ensembles a nod, and off-late we’ve seen her pick Netri Aggarwal Label’s yellow lehenga, Anita Dongre’s floral printed blue lehenga. Favouring a printed skirt set is the young diva who’s at the top of the news currently for how stunning she looked in Arpita Mehta's printed co-ords. It featured a sand butti high-waisted skirt that had two thigh-high slits at the front and a matching bralette top. The key to projecting a sure-fire look does depend on the styling factor as well and the credit here goes to Tanya Ghavri. A jacket can turn things around for good, and so here it left the glam bar reigning with oomph and opulence, the classic full-sleeved ivory jacket was embroidered and had mirror work that gleamed so very finely.

Speaking of her minimal makeup, winged black eyeliner, pink pout, and filled-in eyebrows were all it took to complement this ensemble. Her brown-hued hair was left open into waves and rested down. Hoop earrings, a single neck chain, and fingerings finished off this look. This can be worn to wedding receptions and cocktail parties. If you’re ready to make this work as your date-night outfit, skip the jacket and get going in style.

Do you like this look? Is it a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

