Khushi Kapoor is a cosy-chic queen in Oh Polly's sweatsuit and Balenciaga bag: Yay or Nay?

While some of us are scouting for ways to push the envelope to stay in style with outfits that scream spring-ready, a few of them are still championing sweatsuits that were a winter-favourite, cosy was the strong word then. These sets, even in the most switched-up form bring an unstoppable touch of comfort making it a go-to travel outfit. If this athleisure wear continues to strike a chic chord with you, here's how to pull another one out from Oh Polly.

As a night jet-setter, Khushi Kapoor was recently spotted with Boney Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The 21-year-old is a master of curating smashing looks and her airport avatar was plain simple but she proved a pro fashionista never disappoints, just look at her accessories. Dressed in a purple coordinated combo, made with a recycled cotton mix, the Uplifting oversized sweatshirt bore a white embroidered logo, collar, and full sleeves. The Rs. 3,008.69 zipper number was clubbed with that of Rs. 3,510.03 Always Improving sweatpants with a drawstring detail attached to the waistband.

The Kapoor girl's got an impressive bunch of accessories, especially her handbags. Do you remember the cutesy Cocco Bello black box bag from Dolce & Gabbana? It's the chic treat your eyes so need. To wrap up her travel look, she opted for an Rs. 1,89,917 worth Classic Graffiti Balenciaga leather bag and ivory Yeezy slides from Adidas that are worth Rs. 6999.00. She kept her look mess-free as she chose to keep her makeup minimal and tied her hair into a low bun.

