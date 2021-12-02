Khushi Kapoor goes all out bombshell with a corset shirt, ripped jeans & Jacquemus's mini bag: Yay or Nay?

Not all casual outfits need to be tasteless. We live in an era where every silhouette gets its dose of upgrade and now is the best time to influence yourself to get the glamour you need to stay trendy. We're catching on fun ways to wear dresses to sweaters and shirts from Khushi Kapoor lately. Braving the chills is the least of our worries now because we have the inspiration we need that'll make it a jolly month to remember.

Yesterday at the Tadap screening in Mumbai, celebrities flocked to the event looking their nattiest self. And, the obvious happened, Khushi looked too hot dressed in a black shirt that looked nothing close to formals. Shirts are iconic that's true but better when they appear cropped with the corsetry detail attached to it and an asymmetrical hem.

The 21-year-old is going all-out with the corset trend and wasn’t the satin corset outfit from House of CB the proof? She had a massive birthday bash dolled up in the midi dress. And, here she is embracing it yet again with the v-neck shirt that’s the unbuttoned detail giving it the look she needs.

Khushi wore the full-sleeved number with blue wide-leg jeans from Zara that entailed ripped details. She gives the brand a thumbs up at times too. As usual, the young fashionista incorporates multiple striking accessories into her look and keeps the netizens talking for days about it. Last week, it was the Prada pink satin bag lit up with crystals and last night was the Le Chiquito Moyen orange bag from Jacquemus that became an instant winner.

This luxe mini bag brought a very fussy feeling with the nubuck leather construction and shearling trim. This cute piece costs approximately Rs 68,143.77 on the website and she well played her look with black strappy heels, a single gold chain, pearl bracelet, and hoop earrings. She finished off her look with a basic untied hairdo, eyebrows filled in well, lips, eyelids, and cheeks painted all pink.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi to Anushka Sharma: 6 divas who showed us how to look pretty with Prada