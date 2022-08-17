Khushi Kapoor in Jaded London's cut-out maxi dress fired glam shots like a fashion star; Yay or Nay?

We like ourselves better when we have a dress to doll us up. Sounds like we sneaked in a line from a song. Close enough, we did. You caught us but you'd know why we said so. Monsoon is here, super cosy out there, and yet dresses and more dresses are exactly what we're religiously looking at. Celebs, you've been a good influence especially when we want last-minute winning inspirations. Nominating today is a sensuously fabulous one, this is excellent, Khushi Kapoor.

Gloomy skies, but you take glam blues with you wherever you go. Who is going to shine? The answer is established already. Beach bums or party-goers, listen up, here's how to look the stylish part. Colours to swear by are green, white, brown, and tons of blue. The Archies actor's style trips often serve as the best fashion destination and look at how her latest look just takes the cake again. Styled by Chandini Whabi in Jaded London's body-hugging sheer dress, it looks fresh, fine, and flawless on her.

The 21-year-old's abstract-print maxi dress held features such as a halter-neck and a keyhole neckline to compliment it well. Cut-out dresses, even if worn a million times, look like they have set the base for the most fashionable style. Who wouldn't love a cut-out dress? A little show of midriff here looked good with Label Oséree's shimmery green bikini top which was kept beneath her dress. Accessories from Suhani Parekh's latest collection for Misho Designs were picked. Giving a very beachy vibe to this look were the stacked opal bracelet and orb bracelet. Also to make debuts were the gold hoop earrings and a single ring. Stunning! Her wind-swept hair and makeup was so stellar with shimmery eyelids and a satin finish pout, she looked beautiful! Sea goddess, who?

