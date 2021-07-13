Khushi Kapoor to Kylie Jenner: 4 Times when celebs dolled up in scarf tops and showed us how to style them fab

Do you have a few scarves stashed away in your closet? It's time to revamp them by giving them appealing makeovers.

A glance at the scarf tops will instantly ooze a breath of nostalgia from the early 2000s. Fast forward to 2021, you’ll catch sight of these tiny yet gorgeous breezy tops on Instagram from celebs to brands glorifying its glamour. If you’re so devoted to a basic white shirt, you can easily elevate it by accessorising it up with a scarf which can also serve as a top for you. There are many ways to dress these perfectly and this is just one amongst the many more ways you can work it right.

While they’re a major mood of the summer sun, they can still appear on your monsoon-fashion list when paired up with a jacket that will promise to keep you warm for days. If you don’t believe in their ability that will work as an asset to make sure you look trendy, run your fingertips through the celeb-embraced styles and give it a thought!

Smiling away while looking all spiffed up in a Summer Somewhere lime green set. The Roohi actor, Janhvi Kapoor donned a floral printed strappy scarf top and clubbed it with linen wide-leg pants and white sneakers.

The makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner with her endless record of vacations, manages to wear hundreds of clothes (no hyperbole here) and when it’s beach-time, she’ll introduce us to her many bikinis. Seen here in Jean Paul Gaultier's set, the stunner chose to wrap the scarf top in a crisscross pattern and made for a sensuous case.

Always the star of every show, , the Big Boss fame, nailed the Label Sugar floral and animal printed strappy scarf top which entailed a tiny bow detail at the back and was sealed together with denim pants.

Looks like the sun never fails to chase the adorable Gen Z, . She has a knack for fashion and here’s how she tweaked her Hermès scarf into a strapless top and wrapped the look with beige pants. Get your pink-tinted sunnies and a sling bag to rock the trend.

Whose scarf top did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×