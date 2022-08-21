Khushi Kapoor in Mônot's cut-out ensemble is a signal for us to turn up our party style's volume; Yay or Nay?

If a black outfit is a gift that keeps giving you a dozen of compliments, we don't know what is. Ever effective in making the world go gaga over its glamour since time immemorial, there's another sexy find that will bring to you too many episodes of jaw-drops from people around. When Khushi Kapoor shows you an array of ensembles that are worth having your closet populated with, we're convinced it's for good. Had you seen her latest blue and green shoot in a Jaded London maxi dress you'd get what we mean.

A black outfit which is lately on the show is our favourite, just a stunning courtesy of The Archies actress. It's all fire and no we can't get ourselves to keep calm. Here's hoping that our party will look as loud as this two-piece set from Mônot. Celebrity stylist kept it all black and blazin' hot for Khushi as the noodle-strapped crop top featured a zig-zag patterned neckline and hemline. An added reason to fall for this combo would be that leave-your-midriff-bare element. Old news: Turns out that the Radio presenter and DJ, Maya Jama, rocked the same ensemble in 2022 at the Brit Awards.

Go own the party as you nail your look with a high-waisted maxi skirt. Its string-like waistband held it all together so stylishly and with a lot of oomph as you can see those cut-outs placed in a detailed manner. We absolutely cannot get enough of black now. Stealing our hearts a little too much is The Jewel Factor's handmade thaleia bangles which amazingly accessorised this edgy look for the 21-year-old. Need earrings or rings? Let your mantra be 'Go gold'. Khushi's pulled-back, partially gelled hairdo looked good with her ultra-highlighted skin. Nothing a winged black eyeliner cannot do, we mean to say, it looks impressive.

