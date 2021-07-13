Khushi Kapoor makes a casual statement and amps up her look with an EXPENSIVE Dior saddle bag

Khushi Kapoor brings out her expensive Dior saddle to play as she steps out in the city. Check it out

Starkids have always been known for being a step ahead when it comes to fashion. All thanks to their famous and fashionable parents and siblings who end up influencing not only an entire generation but they’re also a step ahead when it comes to trendy ensembles. Joining the Starkid fashion bandwagon is who has often shown the world that she can ace any Gen-Z trend that comes her way.

Just last month we saw her rocking faux leather pants and today, she’s back at it with her casual looks. Khushi, who stepped out for a lunch date in the city chose for a pair of blue straight cut pants that bore a high-waisted silhouette and did full justice to her tall frame. Ms Kapoor styled it with a simple white cropped tee with a red collar and sleeve hem. Keeping the casual and sporty vibe alive, she picked out a pair of white sneakers to go with the look.

While the outfit was clearly what every college girl would relate to, it was her bag that caught our attention. For the lunch date, the Gen-Z diva picked out a classic blue monogrammed saddle bag by Christian Dior. The bag is one of the most famous ones from the label and it costs a whopping USD 4000 approximately with converts to INR 2.9 lakhs making it quite an expensive buy. What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Shilpa Shetty or Mouni Roy; Who styled their glittery sequin mini skirt the best?

Share your comment ×