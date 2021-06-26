  1. Home
Khushi Kapoor makes a chic statement in faux leather pants for Arjun Kapoor’s birthday; Yay or Nay?

The starkid, Khushi Kapoor makes a chic statement as she picks out a pair of faux leather pants for her brother, Arjun Kapoor’s birthday. Check it out
Khushi Kapoor makes a chic statement in faux leather pants for Arjun Kapoor's birthday; Yay or Nay?
We are seeing a lot of celebrities being inspired by international fashion trends and while Bollywood divas are surely climbing on the bandwagon, Gen Z divas are clearly quick to do so. The star-kid, Khushi Kapoor has been making quite a few headlines these days with her chic style. Just a few days ago we saw her rocking a purple bikini set and now she’s back at it again with her chic style. 

Faux leather pants are currently all the rage in the west and with celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kardashians giving it their stamp of approval, the trend is only growing stronger. Last night, Khushi Kapoor hopped on the bandwagon as she played dress up for brother, Arjun Kapoor’s birthday. The Starkid picked out a pair of brown faux leather pants by H&M that bore a high-waisted silhouette and cropped hem that did full justice to her long frame. She styled the pants with a black strappy crop top and let the pants do all the talking. 

Ms Kapoor further gave a sporty twist to the look by styling it with a pair of white sneakers that perfectly matched the vibe of the outfit. She further let her hair down in soft waves while covering her face with a pink mask. Khushi completed the look with a brown Gucci bag that hung down her shoulders and rounded off the look well. 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Also Read: 3 Times Disha Patani showed us how to jazz up in ruched bodycon dresses

Credits :viral bhayani

