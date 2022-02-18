Khushi Kapoor makes a mellow move in I.AM.GIA's co-ordinated NYX set and Dolce & Gabbana box bag: Yay or Nay?

It's February and we can't help but admit that we're in a summer state of mind already. When it comes to the season of embracing bright-hued outfits, summer definitely wins it. If winter fashion no longer has your heart set on it, let's simply get you to fast forward through the days and give you a crash course on how to step out like a deft fashionista and look as striking as the sun.

Did we just hint at yellow as the tone of the day? Well, who doesn't love a hard-hitting style game? So, now you know how to kickstart the glam for the upcoming season. We took a page from Khushi Kapoor's style archives, it turns out that the young diva's coordinated look just took our world by storm. She looked steamy and how! The 21-year-old opted for an NYX set from I.AM.GIA. This came with a rouleau strappy top that had a front-tie-up and lace-up detail that brought the sexy element. The baby-locked asymmetric hem was just as cute. The monochrome magic got extra alluring when she teamed this deep neckline and cropped attire with mid-rise pants.

Ah, what doesn't say perfect here? Just look at those lace-up details on both sides. Do you hear us scream hot? The flared leg ensemble also entailed a slightly scalloped-like hem. Khushi's accessory game was just as best as it can get with mini hoop earrings, a chain, and a Dolce & Gabbana box bag that brought a spectrum of hues with studded embellishments. The Cocco Bello black bag costs approximately around Rs 87,342.96. Miss stunner left her straight hairdo open with a middle partition and her lips looked beautifully glossed up.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

