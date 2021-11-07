Khushi Kapoor in a Manish Malhotra lehenga looked like the prettiest princess in pink: Yay or Nay?

Birthday incoming? Dresses, skirts, and jeans may seem like a regular choice every year. Lehengas are seemingly prettier, visually stunning, and we're sure you learned this as a kid. Wonder why we're obsessing over lehengas today? Khushi Kapoor wore a pink set as she ringed in both Diwali and her born day last week looking as fabulous as ever.

She was truly a pink diva who had no stops to pull to get the desi look right. There was drama, glamour, and her million-dollar smile. We couldn't ask for more but sure left us to drool forever. The 21-year-old chose pink as her happy hue which she also took to her birthday bash wearing a House of CB dress. For the family Diwali party, she opted for her all-time favourite designer, Manish Malhotra’s creation that boasted supremely of chikankari work. This ensemble featured an off-shoulder blouse which was cropped enough to give us a peek of her toned midriff. It was also elevated with white embroidery and dramatic sleeves made with net fabric. The hem and cuffs had matching gold embellishments and pink tassels that proved she was onboard with intense oomph and sparkle all set to party.

Her mini blouse was teamed with a high-waisted breezy skirt that had all intricate embroidery running over in patterns that were all united with white thread. It also entailed a gold border that looked exactly like the blouse’s hem. To finish off her desi avatar, statement earrings accompanied her look. Complementing it further was her middle-parted wavy tresses, and glossy makeup with a strong pout and highlighted game.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

