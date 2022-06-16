Khushi Kapoor in a mini green knit dress makes a chic case for a winning winter look; Yay or Nay?

We're all being orbited by sunshine and rain in unequal measure lately. The weather is doing what it feels best and no matter what frame of sartorial mind you're right now in, a dress knows a thing or two about how to comfort and chic up our day. So no matter what your mood board for the day roots for, hit up this inspiration for a glam sun-kissed or a cosy cute lunch look. Yes, it works both ways. A first look at this little green dress will tell you that Khushi Kapoor is embracing the Ooty chills in style. Feels like the winter days of December have returned.

The 21-year-old is with her The Archies clan busy shooting for months now. Lately, their aesthetically-pleasing social media feeds are painted with serene lush green backdrops. It's a thing of the Western Ghats mountains. Moving on, Khushi's recent fashion look consisted of a knitted sweater dress from Zara. Its mission to flatter and look natty works as seen here. Since it’s a sleeveless number, it could make a warm day bearable. Much credits to the body-hugging silhouette and the diamond-shaped prints placed in shades of black, white, and green with cross marks all over them.

Retro feels but make it look modish. Khushi Kapoor's Instagram is now a hub for all things classy and cool. It has lovely offerings for when you want to be a wedding guest, party-goer, jet-setter, and pull off frequent dates. This green number is worth Rs. 2,590 featured a round neckline and hem, both shaped with ribbed details. Bring on any season, and we're up for a fabulous day! You'd style yours with boots or white sneakers. How about a crossbody or a baguette bag to top off your look? Seal it off with mini hoop earrings, and multiple rings. The Kapoor girl left her hair down and had simple makeup on with red lipstick, a touch of blush, and groomed eyebrows.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

