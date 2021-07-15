Khushi Kapoor is in no mood to let go of the Y2K trend and it's your turn to follow this alluring rut

The Y2K trend in all of its forms is a pleasing movement you shouldn’t ignore but be quick to hop on. The old days are back in action and flying high. Check out how Khushi Kapoor loves it all.

The ultimate time to make the revival of the old trend an incredible one is now. The Y2K has been trickling in from clothing to accessories and nail art. If you haven’t hopped on it yet, go big like the Gen Z who is making wow-worthy waves through her everyday styles and has us hooked to her Instagram. Trust us, will teach you the A-Z ways to make the right choices with this raging high fashion aesthetic. Think snap clips, headbands, and scarf tops all of which are swamping the many wardrobes of fashion followers.

After all, people say, “Keep the kid in you alive, always." So, to relive your childhood days by styling you up, may light up your heart. Let’s make some cute and bold choices, shall we? Scroll on!

When a Baguette bag meets a mini pleated skirt, it’s a massive dose of Y2K. The young diva showcased a great sense of flair as she paired these up with a grey pullover and black boots. Here’s a clear testimony of “there’s no such thing as too much Y2K.”

Heading towards the right direction, Khushi didn’t leave her headbands behind that promise to keep the flyways from touching her face. Remember the days when your mother would send you to school with these broad headbands? They are as promising as they were back in the day.

Always up for front tie-up tops, you’ll find a chock-full of this knotted clan in the star’s closet. Bring them into your wardrobe like Khushi. She kept up with the winter chills in a crop top and a cushiony ribbed sweater while she also made space for the sunshine to hit her face.

Where is your scarf at? Get ready to make a DIY. Safe to say, the one of your dreams kind. She wrapped the Hermès scarf into a strapless top, creating a "note-down the look asap" case. That is how you play with what the fashion world has to offer.

Pearls on your necklaces or anywhere is a good idea. Guess what? Khushi owns a pearl beaded necklace too! Always the front-runner of embracing everything fashion. But, when these prettiness are placed on your hair clips, they’re the best to instantly add an edgy appeal to your hair. Take this nostalgic ride that will never disappoint.

Which of the Y2K trend have you picked up already? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt: 6 Times Bollywood’s glam goddesses proved fringe ensembles are foolproof fits

Credits :

Share your comment ×