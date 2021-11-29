Khushi Kapoor is our style icon as she rocks a crop top & shorts with the hottest Prada bag: Yay or Nay?

You don't need a particular reason to bust out your t-shirt and shorts. Because its memories remain religiously around you to only leave you more relaxed than ever be it when running errands or when on a shopping spree. It's effortless to style and chic at every moment. If you aren't looking for regulars like your white and black, go for a coloured one to instantly stand out.

That said, we're here for you with an inspiration that Khushi Kapoor put out today. It was just two days ago when she turned the cool on with a purple fuzzy sweater and her wear-on-loop-worthy white pleated skirt. She often styles it with sweaters and this time around, she swapped the black Prada baguette bag with an embellished pink satin hobo bag that sparkled all-out and Mach & Mach heels. And, here we go with another look done right but this wasn't winter-friendly as such.

Khushi picked out a blue crop top that featured a crew-neck gave us a peek of her bare midriff. She clubbed it with cotton black shorts that had a breezy and comfortable look for it didn't hug her body tight like biker shorts. You could count on this in summer. Her OOTD was bound to receive its share of luxe touch with Givenchy pink slides that can keep your feet warm and at ease this winter and finally the expensive and show-stealing Prada black bag she often places on her shoulders or holds it cute in her hands. She masked up with a pink printed mask and left her tresses messy yet adorable.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

